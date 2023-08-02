 Skip navigation
Cooper Kupp leaves practice with an injury

  
Published August 1, 2023 10:53 PM

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp left practice early Tuesday night with an apparent leg injury, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Coach Sean McVay said immediately after practice that he did not know the severity of Kupp’s injury.

McVay said he was told Kupp “came up a little bit in a red zone route.”

“Obviously we’re much better when he’s here, and we hope he’s going to be OK,” McVay said. “If he’s not, we’ll see what happens, but the practice had to go on.”

Kupp said only four days ago how “great” it was to be playing football again. A high right ankle sprain ended his 2022 season prematurely as he finished with 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

He missed the final eight games of his second NFL season in 2018 with an injury to his ACL.

In 2021, Kupp won the NFL’s triple crown of receiving by leading the league in catches (145), yards receiving (1,947) and touchdowns (16).