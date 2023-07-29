Cooper Kupp: It’s great to be out there playing football again

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is working his way back from a high right ankle sprain that required surgery and ended his 2022 season prematurely. A year after winning offensive player of the year, Kupp made 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games last season.

“It feels good,” Kupp said of his ankle, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “That’s a long time [to be out]. I think the last time I [came back from such a long layoff] was basically coming off of the ACL [injury] in ’18 to ’19. Man, [it’s] great being back out here playing football again.”

Kupp said he’s getting “back into the groove” after so long out, but he is running full speed and showing flashes of his old self.

“It’s going to be a process,” Kupp said. “Obviously, I haven’t done it since November, so it’s been a while. But it’ll come back fast.”

Less than a week into camp, Kupp already is on the same page with Matthew Stafford.

“That’s been kind of the weird but really cool thing,” Kupp said of his timing with Stafford. “It’s kind of felt like that from the first time he was here in ‘21. It was just like that in OTAs; it just kind of clicked. We were able to throw together a little bit in July, and it just felt like the first time back, timing was just right there. . . . It’s just kind of very natural.”