 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
SRX Media Day
Pul Tracy suspended from SRX after controversial wreck
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
Derek Kraus embraces unique Cup opportunity with Kaulig Racing

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbha_230728.jpg
Welbeck taps in go-ahead goal against Newcastle
nbc_golf_gc_pattytdiscussion_230728.jpg
Tavatanakit a top contender at Evian Championship
nbc_nascar_roadamericaquals_230728.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
SRX Media Day
Pul Tracy suspended from SRX after controversial wreck
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
Derek Kraus embraces unique Cup opportunity with Kaulig Racing

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbha_230728.jpg
Welbeck taps in go-ahead goal against Newcastle
nbc_golf_gc_pattytdiscussion_230728.jpg
Tavatanakit a top contender at Evian Championship
nbc_nascar_roadamericaquals_230728.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cooper Kupp: It’s great to be out there playing football again

  
Published July 28, 2023 09:01 PM

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is working his way back from a high right ankle sprain that required surgery and ended his 2022 season prematurely. A year after winning offensive player of the year, Kupp made 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games last season.

It feels good,” Kupp said of his ankle, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “That’s a long time [to be out]. I think the last time I [came back from such a long layoff] was basically coming off of the ACL [injury] in ’18 to ’19. Man, [it’s] great being back out here playing football again.”

Kupp said he’s getting “back into the groove” after so long out, but he is running full speed and showing flashes of his old self.

“It’s going to be a process,” Kupp said. “Obviously, I haven’t done it since November, so it’s been a while. But it’ll come back fast.”

Less than a week into camp, Kupp already is on the same page with Matthew Stafford.

“That’s been kind of the weird but really cool thing,” Kupp said of his timing with Stafford. “It’s kind of felt like that from the first time he was here in ‘21. It was just like that in OTAs; it just kind of clicked. We were able to throw together a little bit in July, and it just felt like the first time back, timing was just right there. . . . It’s just kind of very natural.”