Cooper Kupp to return to practice this week

The Rams will have one of their most important players back on the field this week.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said on Sunday that receiver Cooper Kupp will return to practice this week. The Rams are traveling to Colorado for joint practices with the Broncos before their preseason game next Saturday.

Kupp has been sidelined by a hamstring injury. But the receiver indicated during an interview on Saturday’s broadcast of the game between the Rams and Raiders that he was close to getting back on the field.

McVay also noted that defensive back Derion Kendrick will return to practice this week.

But offensive lineman Joe Noteboom — who has been working at left tackle and guard — may not practice this week. Noteboom’s injury is undisclosed.

Guard Logan Bruss also suffered an ankle sprain during Saturday’s game against Las Vegas.