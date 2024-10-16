Cooper Kupp will participate in individual drills on Wednesday

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp continues to make progress in his return to play from an ankle injury.

Head coach Sean McVay said Kupp will do individual drills and get in a workout on Wednesday, though he will not participate in every aspect of practice. But, McVay noted Kupp could play in Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders.

“There’s a possibility that he’ll play, but we’ll see how today goes,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “He’s trending in the right direction, but we’ll see exactly what that means as the week progresses.”

Kupp has not played since Los Angeles’ loss to Arizona in Week 2. He has recorded 18 catches for 147 yards with a touchdown so far this season.

Additionally, the Rams have opened offensive lineman Joe Noteboom’s 21-day practice window as he returns from injured reserve. Noteboom has also been dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Week 1.

Los Angeles has signed receiver Xavier Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and added offensive lineman Heron Christian to the practice squad.