Who will win a competitive NFC North?
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Cooper Kupp will participate in individual drills on Wednesday

  
Published October 16, 2024 05:13 PM

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp continues to make progress in his return to play from an ankle injury.

Head coach Sean McVay said Kupp will do individual drills and get in a workout on Wednesday, though he will not participate in every aspect of practice. But, McVay noted Kupp could play in Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders.

“There’s a possibility that he’ll play, but we’ll see how today goes,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “He’s trending in the right direction, but we’ll see exactly what that means as the week progresses.”

Kupp has not played since Los Angeles’ loss to Arizona in Week 2. He has recorded 18 catches for 147 yards with a touchdown so far this season.

Additionally, the Rams have opened offensive lineman Joe Noteboom’s 21-day practice window as he returns from injured reserve. Noteboom has also been dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Week 1.

Los Angeles has signed receiver Xavier Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and added offensive lineman Heron Christian to the practice squad.