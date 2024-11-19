 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_douglasfiring_241119.jpg
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
nbc_pft_douglasfiring_241119.jpg
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Cooper Rush will start for the Cowboys again Sunday

  
Published November 19, 2024 05:23 PM

Since the owner said he has no desire to see Trey Lance start a game this season, it was a given that Cooper Rush would retain his starting job.

Coach Mike McCarthy made it official Tuesday, announcing during his media availability that Rush will start Sunday at Washington.

McCarthy added that the Cowboys will add some packages for Lance.

Rush threw for a career-high 354 yards in Monday night’s 34-10 loss to the Texans. He completed 32-of-55 passes with a touchdown and an interception.

Both Rush and Lance are free agents in March, and the Cowboys surrendered a fourth-round pick in August 2023 to get Lance from the 49ers.

Rush has played 158 snaps since Prescott’s injury, including 128 of 143 plays the past two games he started. Lance got 15 snaps in mop-up duty in the Week 10 loss to the Eagles.