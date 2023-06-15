 Skip navigation
Cordarrelle Patterson: Bijan Robinson has adapted well, learned the playbook quick

  
Published June 15, 2023 05:29 AM
June 12, 2023 12:50 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect back on the greatest Falcons players who weren't QBs in the 21st century, featuring Warrick Dunn, Roddy White, Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett, John Abraham, Keith Brooking and more.

Given his inexperience, there are some questions about Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder heading into the 2023 season.

But he should have plenty of weapons around him, especially since Atlanta drafted former Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft.

Veteran Cordarrelle Patterson said this week that he’s been impressed with Robinson, who the Falcons are apparently going to use at several different positions in their offense.

“He has come in and he’s not nervous ,” Patterson said, via Scott Bair of the team’s website. “He has adapted well and has learned the playbook so quick. As y’all have seen, he’s out there everywhere. There’s not one spot he can’t play on this field. I’m excited to see that man do what he’s supposed to do.”

With talented players like Robinson, Patterson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Tyler Allgier all on the unit, the Falcons’ offense should be explosive in 2023. We’ll see if the talent assembled can translate to production in the fall.