Cordarrelle Patterson on active/non-football injury list with hamstring issue

The Steelers made three moves ahead of the first training camp practice.

The team announced it has placed linebacker Cole Holcomb and defensive lineman Dean Lowry on the active/physically unable to perform list. Running back/kick return Cordarrelle Patterson will begin on the active/non-football injury list.

Patterson injured his hamstring in non-football related work, according to coach Mike Tomlin.

It is unclear how much time Patterson might miss.

Holcomb injured his left knee in a Nov. 6 game against the Titans and ended his season on injured reserve after surgery on his ACL. He started eight games and totaled 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two passes defensed.

“It’s been a grind. It’s going to be a grind,” Holcomb told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But it’s one of those injuries that all you’ve got to do is just work. I can do that. I have no problem doing that. I’ll do whatever I’ve got to do to get back.”