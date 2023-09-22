Cordarrelle Patterson questionable for Sunday

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is officially listed as questionable, but he’s looking to make his 2023 debut on Sunday against the Lions.

Patterson has been dealing with a thigh injury, missing the first two games of the season. He didn’t practice on Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.

Patterson was thinking he would play last Sunday, but the Falcons kept him sidelined.

“I wasn’t surprised. It’s a long season. [It didn’t make] sense [to go] out there the way Tyler [Allgeier] and Bijan [Robinson] are playing,” Patterson said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t need to rush myself out there and mess up the flow [they’ve] got going on. Whenever they need me, I’m going to be out there.”

Patterson rushed for 695 yards with eight touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 122 yards last season.

The Falcons also listed cornerback Jeff Okudah as questionable for Sunday’s game against his former team. Okudah, who’s dealing with a foot injury, was a full participant for all three days of practice.

All other Falcons are available to play versus Detroit.