Core special teams player Ty Summers re-signs with Giants

The Giants re-signed linebacker Ty Summers, the team announced.

Summers, 29, is a core special teams player, having played 272 special teams snaps and 112 on defense in 16 games last season. He totaled 29 tackles and one pass defensed.

Summers entered the league as a seventh-round choice of the Packers in 2019. He spent three seasons in Green Bay, split the 2022 season with the Jaguars and Saints and stayed in New Orleans in 2023.

The Giants signed him to their practice squad before the start of the season after the Lions cut him. He earned a promotion to the active roster Sept. 25.