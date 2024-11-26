Could a Bill Belichick/Aaron Rodgers partnership be coming, somewhere?

In roughly a week, Aaron Rodgers’s exit from the Jets has gone from a possibility to a given. The only question at this point is whether the release happens before or after the season ends.

Already, folks in league circles who are inclined to connect dots are curious about a potential partnership between Rodgers and . . . Bill Belichick.

Belichick wants to coach next year. If he ends up in a spot where a long-term quarterback isn’t under contract, Rodgers could be a quick fix for a year (maybe two) at the most important position in the game.

Some will say that it won’t work, because Rodgers wouldn’t tolerate the constant hassles and harangues of playing for Belichick. Belichick had no qualms about muthereffing Tom Brady in front of teammates. Rodgers probably wouldn’t respond well to that.

But Belichick is smart enough to know that a different approach will be needed for Rodgers. And Belichick will happily tiptoe around the delicate genius, if that’s what it takes to get the most out of Rodgers.

Obviously, two of the most likely destinations for Belichick — Jacksonville and Dallas — wouldn’t allow for a Rodgers acquisition. Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott received massive, market-level contracts this year. They couldn’t be traded or released, and benching them would make no sense.

So where are the places where Belichick could bring Rodgers with him? The places without a quarterback in place for 2025?

The only apparent options would be the Raiders, the Saints. And, yes, the Giants.

Think about that one. Belichick has been linked to the Giants for years. Rodgers wouldn’t even have to move. And co-owner John Mara, reeling from a season more embarrassing than most, would be able to stick it to the Jets and Woody Johnson. Ditto for Belichick (who has made no effort to hide his disdain for Johnson) and Rodgers (who is potentially in the process of exiling his current boss to “the island”).

It’s far from being probable. But it’s possible.

Consider this comment from Belichick about Rodgers, from last week’s Let’s Go! podcast: “It’s really hard when you’re not on the inside with these guys. You’re not sure exactly what they’re being told, maybe whether they have some physical limitations but they’re playing through theem. Certainly Rodney Harrison was a good example. When we got him from the Chargers he didn’t have a great year the previous year, but he was playing injured. He was playing through it because he is a tough, competitive physical player. Once he was healthy, he was probably our best defensive player when he was there with the Patriots. And certainly after [Lawrence] Taylor, the next best defensive player I’ve coached. So what they look like physically sometimes can be a little bit tainted. With Aaron, you know, I mean, I’m not sure. You still see the snap in his throws. You still see the ball come out quickly and accurately. Maybe a little less mobile than he was, but doesn’t look like it should be that limiting of a factor. So, I don’t know. I think being on the inside is, certainly there’s been a lot of turbulence at the Jets this year, and it’s probably negatively affected a lot of people, not just him.”

Rodgers, who loves to run a short, quick passing game, would fit well with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’s (if he re-joins Belichick) short, quick passing game.

And Rodgers has previously praised Belichick.

“We played [Belichick in 2018 and 2022 and both times he waited to make sure that he saw me after the game and I just thought that was one of the classiest things ever,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee after Belichick was fired by the Patriots. “I have so much respect for him doing that.”

“I don’t think he’s done,” Rodgers separately said in January. “I think the NFL is better with him in it and I’m thankful for all the little moments I’ve gotten to share with Bill over the years.”

Each guy would benefit from the other. Rodgers needs to turn around what has been a disastrous final act of his career. And Belichick wants to catch Don Shula on the all-time wins list. (Belichick also should be thinking about holding off Andy Reid.)

It could be a win-win for both guys. And, if nothing else, it would be entertaining for the rest of us.

Especially if it happens in New York.