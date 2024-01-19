Could Kirk Cousins, Bill Belichick partner up with the Falcons?

It’s not quite Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, but the potential partnership of Bill Belichick and Kirk Cousins seems a little odd on the surface.

Maybe it isn’t.

Appearing Thursday with CBS Sports as part of a media car wash, Cousins addressed the possibility of playing for Belichick.

“I have great respect for him as a coach, like everyone else in pro football,” Cousins told Isabel Gonzalez. “I mean, if you go to that many Super Bowls, win that many Super Bowls, go to that many conference championship games, have the defensive production he’s had for years and years, it says it all.

“We played them last year on Thanksgiving night. And, once again, I noticed several times what he did coverage-wise was challenging and it was different. You always know when you play him that you’re kind of looking over your shoulder [and] wondering if what you’re seeing is correct. Because you know he usually is going to break the mold and do something different, and that’s part of what has made him a great coach.”

So would he ever play for Belichick?

“I’m not gonna turn down an opportunity to play with a future Hall of Fame coach,” Cousins said. “But we’ll have to see where March leads. It’s just a lot of unknowns right now.”

The first unknown is whether the Vikings will try to keep Cousins, and whether Cousins wants to stay in Minnesota. With or without Cousins on the roster, he’ll count for $28.5 million under the salary cap for the Vikings in 2024.

It’s also unknown where Cousins wants to live. As Peter King mentioned on PFT Live, Cousins’s wife is from Alpharetta, Georgia — and her parents still live there. That becomes a very powerful magnet, especially in combination with the attraction of playing for Belichick.

As long as Matt Patricia and Joe Judge aren’t running the offense in Atlanta. And as long as Cousins doesn’t plan on telling Belichick that the quarterback won’t be working on Tuesdays.