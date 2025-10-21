Could Max Brosmer get the start for the Vikings on Thursday night?

It’s a short week, and the Vikings could be shorthanded at quarterback.

Both J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Carson Wentz (left shoulder) were listed as limited participants in a Monday practice that didn’t actually happen. That keeps the door open for the possibility that undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will get the start.

Brosmer has served as the backup to Wentz during McCarthy’s absence. And Brosmer has impressed the Vikings in his limited time in the NFL.

Could he play? The Vikings may have no choice.

Injury or not, the Wentz chariot-pumpkin meter is back in the orange category. And McCarthy, even if healthy, possibly hasn’t practiced enough to play. Brosmer has been the one consistent and healthy presence.

Tuesday’s practice report will shed more light on whether McCarthy, Wentz, or both will be able to play.

Then there’s this possibility. With two weeks left until the trade deadline arrives, could the Vikings pull the rip cord on the Kirk Cousins emergency option? While the Falcons possibly have a diminished appetite to trade Cousins now that starter Michael Penix Jr. is day-to-day with a bone bruise, the Vikings presumably would get through Thursday night’s game at the Chargers and the following Sunday’s visit to the Lions before making a final decision in the two remaining days before the time for 2025 trades ends.

By November 4, the Falcons could be willing to move Cousins out. And the Vikings could be willing to move Cousins in.

Frankly, a move like that could be the only chance the Vikings have to end their current trend of failing to make the playoffs in back-to-back years. They last qualified for the postseason in consecutive years in 2008 and 2009.