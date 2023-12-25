Courtland Sutton ruled out with head injury

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton left the game early in the first quarter. He will not return.

The Broncos ruled out Sutton with a head injury.

Sutton hit the ground hard on a long incompletion while trying to make a reception over Myles Bryant with 10:24 left in the first quarter. After Sutton’s helmet bounced off the grass, he grabbed the back of his helmet.

He entered the sideline medical tent before going to the training room.

Sutton had no catches.

For the season, he has 58 receptions for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns.