nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Cowboys activate C Cooper Beebe off injured reserve

  
Published November 3, 2025 02:29 PM

The Cowboys have made a few roster moves before the club takes on the Cardinals to cap Week 9 on Monday night.

Dallas has activated center Cooper Beebe off of injured reserve. He has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during the team’s Week 2 win over the Giants. He was a full participant during the week’s practices, putting him on track to play.

The Cowboys have also placed linebacker Jack Sanborn on injured reserve as he deals with a groin issue.

Running back Malik Davis has been signed to the 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad as a corresponding move.

Finally, Dallas elevated running back Zion Childress and tight end Princeton Fant for Monday’s game against the Cardinals.