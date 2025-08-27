Cowboys add DBs Trikweze Bridges, Reddy Steward off waivers

While the Cowboys still have not agreed to a new contract with star linebacker Micah Parsons, they have added a pair of defensive backs.

Dallas claimed Trikweze Bridges from the Chargers and Reddy Steward from the Vikings.

Bridges did not make Los Angeles’ initial 53-man roster after the club selected him in the seventh round out of Florida. Before transferring to that program in 2024, he’d spent 2019-2023 with Oregon.

Steward went undrafted out of Troy last year and spent last season with the Bears’ practice squad. He appeared in one game, forcing a fumble. Steward reunites with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who was Chicago’s head coach for most of last season.