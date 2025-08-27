 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys add DBs Trikweze Bridges, Reddy Steward off waivers

  
Published August 27, 2025 01:53 PM

While the Cowboys still have not agreed to a new contract with star linebacker Micah Parsons, they have added a pair of defensive backs.

Dallas claimed Trikweze Bridges from the Chargers and Reddy Steward from the Vikings.

Bridges did not make Los Angeles’ initial 53-man roster after the club selected him in the seventh round out of Florida. Before transferring to that program in 2024, he’d spent 2019-2023 with Oregon.

Steward went undrafted out of Troy last year and spent last season with the Bears’ practice squad. He appeared in one game, forcing a fumble. Steward reunites with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who was Chicago’s head coach for most of last season.