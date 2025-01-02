Cowboys add Micah Parsons to practice report with a wrist injury

The Cowboys added defensive end Micah Parsons to the practice report Thursday. He was limited with a wrist injury.

Parsons needs half a sack to continue his streak of double-digit sack seasons. He has 50 sacks in his four-year career.

The Cowboys also added defensive tackle Mazi Smith (pelvis) to the injury report with limited work.

They practiced without cornerback Kemon Hall (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot).

Offensive guard T.J. Bass (thigh), offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (toe) and safety Donovan Wilson (knee) remained limited.

Tight end Princeton Fant (calf) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (rest) returned to full participation.