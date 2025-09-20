Cowboys add Trevon Diggs to their injury report as questionable

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs made it back from his knee injury quicker than anyone expected. He was not on the injury report with the knee injury the first three weeks of practice and played in the first two games.

The Cowboys, though, added Diggs to the injury report on Saturday.

He is questionable to play against the Bears with a knee injury.

It is unclear whether the current injury is related to his knee injury from last season.

The two-time Pro Bowler tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a Week 3 practice in 2023, ending his season. In 2024, it was an injury to the same knee that ended his season after 11 games.

Diggs’ 2025 season was in doubt when he underwent chondral bone graft surgery on his left knee Jan. 23. The surgery transplants pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

He returned to full participation in practice on Sept. 1, the first time he had practiced or played with teammates since Dec. 9, which his final game of the 2024 season.

Diggs was on the injury report this week, missing Wednesday’s practice with an illness.

The Cowboys have already ruled out their other starting cornerback, DaRon Bland, who will miss a second consecutive game with a right foot injury.

That has led to the team elevating cornerbacks Zion Childress and CB Robert Rochell from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.