Cowboys agree to terms with WR Parris Campbell

Parris Campbell is headed to Dallas, the Cowboys announced Saturday.

The deal is for one year, per multiple reports.

The Cowboys will be the fourth team for Campbell in the past four seasons, his third in the NFC East. He spent 2023 with the Giants and 2024 with the Eagles.

He played five games with the Super Bowl LIX champions, catching six passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. Campbell saw action on 140 offensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Campbell, 27, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Colts in 2019. In his four years with the Colts, he caught 97 passes for 983 yards and five touchdowns.

Campbell’s best season came in 2022 with the Colts where he was the team’s second leading receiver with 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns.

In his career, Campbell has 123 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 49 games.

He becomes the most experienced wide receiver on the Cowboys’ roster ahead of CeeDee Lamb by one year. He’ll be the second oldest at the position behind KaVontae Turpin (28).