 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys agree to terms with WR Parris Campbell

  
Published March 15, 2025 05:37 PM

Parris Campbell is headed to Dallas, the Cowboys announced Saturday.

The deal is for one year, per multiple reports.

The Cowboys will be the fourth team for Campbell in the past four seasons, his third in the NFC East. He spent 2023 with the Giants and 2024 with the Eagles.

He played five games with the Super Bowl LIX champions, catching six passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. Campbell saw action on 140 offensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Campbell, 27, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Colts in 2019. In his four years with the Colts, he caught 97 passes for 983 yards and five touchdowns.

Campbell’s best season came in 2022 with the Colts where he was the team’s second leading receiver with 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns.

In his career, Campbell has 123 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 49 games.

He becomes the most experienced wide receiver on the Cowboys’ roster ahead of CeeDee Lamb by one year. He’ll be the second oldest at the position behind KaVontae Turpin (28).