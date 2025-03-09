Cowboys agree to three-year deal with Markquese Bell

The Cowboys are keeping one of their own impending free agents off the market.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported and the team confirmed that they have agreed to terms on a new deal with safety Markquese Bell. Bell will sign a three-year deal with a max value of $12 million.

Bell signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in 2022 and he appeared in five games as a rookie. Bell played in every game in 2023 and made eight starts, but was back to a reserve and special teams role in nine appearances last season.

Bell has 101 tackles, three tackles for loss, four passes defensed, and two forced fumbles over the course of his career.