Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cowboys announce full coaching staff

  
Published February 24, 2023 07:46 AM
February 21, 2023 04:08 PM
Eric Edholm joins Brother from Another to discuss the report that the Cowboys are interested in CJ Stroud and wonders whether Dallas could really consider replacing Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys have announced their full coaching staff for the 2023 season.

It features several significant changes from last season, including the previously reported move of Brian Schottenheimer from a consultant role to offensive coordinator. Head coach Mike McCarthy will be calling the team’s offensive plays, however.

The Cowboys have also moved Jeff Blasko to run game coordinator/running backs coach and Scott Tolzien to quarterbacks coach. They’ll be joined on the offensive staff by offensive line coach Mike Solari, tight ends coach Lunda Wells, wide receivers coach Robert Prince, assistant tight ends coach Chase Haslet, quality control/assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung, quality control/offensive assistant Will Harriger, and game management/offensive assistant Ryan Feder.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returns for a third season and will work with defensive line coach Aden Durde, defensive backs coach Al Harris, linebackers coach Scott McCurley, secondary coach/pass game coordinator Joe Whitt, quality control/assistant defensive line coach Sharrif Floyd, assistant defensive backs coach Cannon Matthews, quality control/assistant linebackers coach Darian Thompson, quality control/defensive assistant Pete Ohnegian.

Special teams coordinator John Fassel, assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart, quality control/analytics coach Eric Simonelli, strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash, assistant strength and conditioning coach Cedric Smith, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith round out this year’s staff.