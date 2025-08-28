Cowboys announce Micah Parsons trade, will hold news conference tonight

Only minutes after the news of the Cowboys’ trade of Micah Parsons was reported, the team announced it. The Cowboys will hold a news conference at 6:30 p.m. CT, with Jerry Jones presumably front and center.

Jones traded a generational talent to an NFC rival, something the 49ers did with Charles Haley in a trade with the Cowboys in 1992. Dallas won three Super Bowls from 1992-95 and San Francisco one as the Haley trade changed the balance of power.

The Cowboys will lean on Dante Fowler, rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams to replace Parsons, who seems irreplaceable.

In four seasons in Dallas, Parsons totaled 52.5 sacks in 63 games and joined Hall of Famer Reggie White as the only two players in NFL history to record 12 or more sacks in their first four NFL seasons. Parsons was defensive rookie of the year in 2021, was a two-time All-Pro and four times earned Pro Bowl honors.

The Cowboys received two first-round picks, both of which likely will be low first-round picks, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return.