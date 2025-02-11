Cowboys are close to completing their coaching staff

The Cowboys are nearing the end of their hirings for Brian Schottenheimer’s first coaching staff. Most of the staff are newcomers or returnees to Dallas, with tight ends coach Luda Wells staying put on a multi-year deal.

The Cowboys also kept their strength and conditioning staff intact for 2025.

These are the hirings the Cowboys have announced:

OFFENSE

Offensive coordinator: Klayton Adams

Offensive line: Conor Riley

Tight ends: Lunda Wells

Wide receivers: Junior Adams

Assistant wide receivers: Tiquan Underwood

Running backs: Derrick Foster

Quarterbacks: Steve Shimko

Offensive assistant: Ken Dorsey

DEFENSE

Defensive coordinator: Matt Eberflus

Defensive line: Aaron Whitecotton

Assistant defensive line: Bryan Bing

Linebackers: Dave Borgonzi

Defensive pass game coordinator: Andre Curtis

Cornerbacks: David Overstreet

Defensive assistant: J.J. Clark

SPECIAL TEAMS

Special teams coordinator: Nick Sorensen

Assistant special teams coordinator: Carlos Polk

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING

Harold Nash

Assistant: Kendall Smith

Assistant: Cedric Smith