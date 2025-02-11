Cowboys are close to completing their coaching staff
The Cowboys are nearing the end of their hirings for Brian Schottenheimer’s first coaching staff. Most of the staff are newcomers or returnees to Dallas, with tight ends coach Luda Wells staying put on a multi-year deal.
The Cowboys also kept their strength and conditioning staff intact for 2025.
These are the hirings the Cowboys have announced:
OFFENSE
Offensive coordinator: Klayton Adams
Offensive line: Conor Riley
Tight ends: Lunda Wells
Wide receivers: Junior Adams
Assistant wide receivers: Tiquan Underwood
Running backs: Derrick Foster
Quarterbacks: Steve Shimko
Offensive assistant: Ken Dorsey
DEFENSE
Defensive coordinator: Matt Eberflus
Defensive line: Aaron Whitecotton
Assistant defensive line: Bryan Bing
Linebackers: Dave Borgonzi
Defensive pass game coordinator: Andre Curtis
Cornerbacks: David Overstreet
Defensive assistant: J.J. Clark
SPECIAL TEAMS
Special teams coordinator: Nick Sorensen
Assistant special teams coordinator: Carlos Polk
STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING
Harold Nash
Assistant: Kendall Smith
Assistant: Cedric Smith