Cowboys are “pumped” by trades for Quinnen Williams, Logan Wilson

A day after the Cowboys lost to the Cardinals 27-17 to fall to 3-5-1, they received a shot of adrenaline.

The team traded for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson to boost a defense that ranks 31st in points (277) and 31st in yards (3,577). Only the Bengals, who are on pace to break the NFL record for most points and most yards allowed, are worse.

“It’s exciting,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “Kudos to Jerry [Jones] and Stephen [Jones], Will [McClay], being aggressive but then smart. A couple of moves we made, you’re getting guys not just for this year but beyond, which I think is great. . . . I think it’s two terrific players, but also terrific young men.”

The Cowboys sent a 2026 second-round pick, the better of their 2027 first-round picks and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the Jets for Williams. They sent a seventh-rounder for Wilson.

“I’m f—ing pumped,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said.

The trade for Wilson was the trade Jerry Jones alluded to during interviews pregame and postgame Monday night. The teams had agreed to the deal, which is why Wilson was inactive on Sunday.

Now, the Cowboys have to get both players acclimated.

“They’ll both be coming through here for physicals, and we’ll get them the things they need, the iPads and things like that, but they’re both veteran players,” Schottenheimer said. “They’ve both played a lot of football. . . . But we’ll get them up to speed, and both guys I think should be fast learners and pick it up pretty quick. You should expect to see them make a fast transition.”