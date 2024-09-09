Cowboys believe TE Jake Ferguson avoided serious injury

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is going to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his left knee injury, but X-rays were negative.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports Ferguson’s ACL is intact.

“I think we dodged a big one,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Talking to him, he gave me a lot of confidence that he’ll be OK.”

Ferguson caught three passes for 15 yards in Sunday’s win over the Browns.

His absence, however long, would give 2023 second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker a bigger role. Brevyn Spann-Ford and John Stephens are the other tight ends on the active roster.