Cowboys believe TE Jake Ferguson avoided serious injury

  
Published September 8, 2024 10:34 PM

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is going to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his left knee injury, but X-rays were negative.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports Ferguson’s ACL is intact.

“I think we dodged a big one,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Talking to him, he gave me a lot of confidence that he’ll be OK.”

Ferguson caught three passes for 15 yards in Sunday’s win over the Browns.

His absence, however long, would give 2023 second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker a bigger role. Brevyn Spann-Ford and John Stephens are the other tight ends on the active roster.