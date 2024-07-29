 Skip navigation
Cowboys claim CB Kemon Hall off waivers

  
Published July 28, 2024 11:34 PM

The Cowboys claimed cornerback Kemon Hall off waivers Sunday.

The 49ers, who had signed Hall on Feb. 12, waived him Saturday.

The move came after the Cowboys released veteran cornerback Gareon Conely, who informed the team of his plans to retire. Conley has not played a regular-season game since 2019.

Hall was on the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2020, so they are familiar with him.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, signing with the Chargers. Hall spent time on the Chargers’ practice squad before signing with the Vikings later in the season.

Hall also has had a stint with the Saints.