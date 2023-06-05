 Skip navigation
Cowboys cut Antonio Callaway

  
Published June 5, 2023 12:07 PM
The Cowboys released receiver Antonio Callaway on Monday, two days after his arrest in Miami. The team also announced it has signed fourth-year receiver Tyron Johnson in a corresponding move.

Callaway reportedly had a warrant for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay.

He signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad Nov. 15 but did not play in a game. The Cowboys signed him to a futures contract in January.

Callaway hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2020 when he appeared in five games for the Dolphins after serving a lengthy suspension. He caught two passes for 20 yards before Miami cut him.

Callaway entered the league as a Browns’ fourth-round pick in 2018.

In 25 career games, including 14 starts, Callaway has 53 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

The 49ers cut Johnson last month after signing him to a futures contract earlier this year. He has remained a free agent since.

Johnson entered the NFL after signing with the Texans in 2019. In his three-year career with the Texans (2019, 2022), Chargers (2020), Jaguars (2021) and Raiders (2021-22), Johnson has appeared in 26 games with one start.

He has 23 receptions for 442 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

Johnson also appeared in one postseason game as a member of the Raiders.

He spent time with the Raiders and Texans in 2022 before finishing on the Bengals’ practice squad.