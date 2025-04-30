Cowboys cut RB Malik Davis, three others

The Cowboys were one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL last season.

They ranked 24th in attempts, 27th in yards and last in rushing touchdowns with Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott, both of whom are gone. The Cowboys also moved on from running back Malik Davis on Wednesday.

The team announced it waived Davis, offensive lineman Jack Anderson, linebacker Brock Mogensen and offensive lineman Earl Bostick.

Deuce Vaughn’s spot on the roster also is in jeopardy as the Cowboys upgraded the running back position this offseason. They signed free agents Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders before drafting Texas’ Jaydon Blue and Clemson’s Phil Mafah. There is a good chance the team overturns the entire room for 2025.

Davis spent 2024 on the practice squad but did not see any regular-season action after playing 12 games in 2022 and three in 2023. He has 38 rushes for 161 yards and a touchdown in his career, while adding six catches for 63 yards.