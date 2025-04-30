 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys cut RB Malik Davis, three others

  
Published April 30, 2025 04:57 PM

The Cowboys were one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL last season.

They ranked 24th in attempts, 27th in yards and last in rushing touchdowns with Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott, both of whom are gone. The Cowboys also moved on from running back Malik Davis on Wednesday.

The team announced it waived Davis, offensive lineman Jack Anderson, linebacker Brock Mogensen and offensive lineman Earl Bostick.

Deuce Vaughn’s spot on the roster also is in jeopardy as the Cowboys upgraded the running back position this offseason. They signed free agents Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders before drafting Texas’ Jaydon Blue and Clemson’s Phil Mafah. There is a good chance the team overturns the entire room for 2025.

Davis spent 2024 on the practice squad but did not see any regular-season action after playing 12 games in 2022 and three in 2023. He has 38 rushes for 161 yards and a touchdown in his career, while adding six catches for 63 yards.