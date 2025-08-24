Cowboys cutting La’el Collins

La’el Collins’ latest stint with the Cowboys didn’t last long.

The Cowboys are cutting Collins today, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

Collins signed in Dallas at the start of this month and played in all three preseason games, but he didn’t do enough to earn a spot on the offensive line.

A first-round draft prospect coming out of LSU, Collins signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015 after false rumors of his involvement in a homicide tanked his draft stock. He played with the Cowboys through 2021, signed with the Bengals in 2022, then had another brief stint with the Cowboys in 2023 and a brief stint with the Bills in 2024. At age 32, he may now have reached the end of the line.