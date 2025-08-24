 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys cutting La’el Collins

  
Published August 24, 2025 05:15 PM

La’el Collins’ latest stint with the Cowboys didn’t last long.

The Cowboys are cutting Collins today, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

Collins signed in Dallas at the start of this month and played in all three preseason games, but he didn’t do enough to earn a spot on the offensive line.

A first-round draft prospect coming out of LSU, Collins signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015 after false rumors of his involvement in a homicide tanked his draft stock. He played with the Cowboys through 2021, signed with the Bengals in 2022, then had another brief stint with the Cowboys in 2023 and a brief stint with the Bills in 2024. At age 32, he may now have reached the end of the line.