Cowboys agree to terms with OL La’el Collins

Before his workout with the Cowboys, La’el Collins told Dak Prescott’s kids that he was going to “protect your daddy.” The Cowboys quarterback said Thursday that he hoped Collins would “kill” his tryout.

Collins indeed will reunite with the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Collins and the Cowboys have agreed to terms after Collins’ workout Friday.

The Cowboys needed help after losing four offensive linemen the past week. Tyler Guyton (knee), Rob Jones (neck), Matt Waletzko (ankle) and Hakeem Adeniji (concussion) will miss time, and a fifth, left guard Tyler Smith, left practice early Thursday with knee soreness.

Collins played for the Cowboys for seven seasons, but he has not played in the NFL since 2022 when he was with the Bengals. He had a brief practice squad stint with the Cowboys in 2023 and was with the Bills in camp in 2024.

Collins has played 89 games with 86 starts in his career, seeing action at both tackle and guard.