Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus on return to Chicago: I haven’t thought about what reaction will be

Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will be back in familiar surroundings on Sunday.

The Cowboys will be in Soldier Field to face the Bears and Eberflus spent most of the last three years as the head coach in Chicago. He was fired after a Thanksgiving loss to the Lions last November that saw the Bears’ comeback attempt hindered by poor clock management.

Eberflus was 14-32 during his tenure with the Bears, so his dismissal was not met with many tears from Bears fans. On Thursday, Eberflus said “I haven’t thought about” what the reaction will be to his return and that he’s focused on the future rather than the past.

“In terms of going back to Chicago, we’re keeping the process and our preparation the same as we always do. . . . There’s always hard moments in coaching,” Eberflus said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “You’re always disappointed when you lose because you put so much into it. The players put so much into it. You’re most disappointed for the players. Once that settles in then you work to the next day, the sun comes up and you move forward. You learn and you grow and you keep going. That’s what true grit is. That’s what we’re all about.”

Eberflus is unlikely to get a warm welcome on Sunday afternoon, but a win would make it a successful return to a place where he didn’t get to enjoy many victories over the last few years.