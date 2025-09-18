 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_miavsbuf_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_miavsbuf_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus on return to Chicago: I haven’t thought about what reaction will be

  
Published September 18, 2025 02:17 PM

Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will be back in familiar surroundings on Sunday.

The Cowboys will be in Soldier Field to face the Bears and Eberflus spent most of the last three years as the head coach in Chicago. He was fired after a Thanksgiving loss to the Lions last November that saw the Bears’ comeback attempt hindered by poor clock management.

Eberflus was 14-32 during his tenure with the Bears, so his dismissal was not met with many tears from Bears fans. On Thursday, Eberflus said “I haven’t thought about” what the reaction will be to his return and that he’s focused on the future rather than the past.

“In terms of going back to Chicago, we’re keeping the process and our preparation the same as we always do. . . . There’s always hard moments in coaching,” Eberflus said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “You’re always disappointed when you lose because you put so much into it. The players put so much into it. You’re most disappointed for the players. Once that settles in then you work to the next day, the sun comes up and you move forward. You learn and you grow and you keep going. That’s what true grit is. That’s what we’re all about.”

Eberflus is unlikely to get a warm welcome on Sunday afternoon, but a win would make it a successful return to a place where he didn’t get to enjoy many victories over the last few years.