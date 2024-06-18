Cowboys do sponsorship deal with slot-machine company

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys do sponsorship deal with slot-machine company

  
Published June 18, 2024 08:37 AM

Jerry Jones will be helping the one-armed bandit pick his customers’ pockets.

Via the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have done a sponsorship deal with Aristocrat Gaming. (I thought about including an Easter-egg video link in the word “Aristocrat” to a Bob Saget bit from YouTube, but it really is horrifying and revolting, even if that was the point.) The slot-machine company will have promotional materials throughout AT&T Stadium, and it will show in-game ads on the Jumbotron during Cowboys games.

While slot machines aren’t legal in Texas, the goal will be to get fans to make the short trip to Oklahoma, where NFL-themed slot machines are waiting to take their money.

“From a business perspective, the Cowboys’ proximity to Oklahoma is really important to us,” Aristocrat (I thought about it again) chief marketing officer Mark Wadley said. “A lot of the fanbase that goes up to WinStar and other casinos in Oklahoma come from Dallas. So the opportunity to communicate with them as they are making their trip to those casinos is really important for us.”

Aristocrat has partnered with a family of four teams: the Cowboys, Raiders, Patriots, and Saints.

It’s believed, as explained in the Morning News article, that Texans spend roughly $5 billion per year on gambling in neighboring states, along with $8 billion on illegal gambling in Texas.

Amazingly, Texas can’t find a way to legalize gambling and take a major cut of the money that casinos and sports books inevitably win from the suckers who are born every time a slot machine flashes, “Try again.”