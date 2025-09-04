 Skip navigation
Cowboys elevate WR Ryan Flournoy, LB Buddy Johnson for tonight’s game

  
Published September 4, 2025 04:38 PM

The Cowboys have elevated wide receiver Ryan Flournoy and linebacker Buddy Johnson from the practice squad for tonight’s game at Philadelphia, the team announced.

That does not mean they will be on the game-day roster.

The Cowboys have ruled out only one player for the opener, with defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey sitting out with a back issue.

Johnson is a core special teams player, having played 325 special teams snaps in 14 games last season. He made eight tackles.

Flournoy played 11 games last season for the Cowboys, seeing action on 156 offensive snaps and 140 on special teams in 11 games.

The Cowboys will announce their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff.