Cowboys finally pull Dak Prescott late in fourth quarter

  
Published January 8, 2023 02:22 PM
nbc_nfl_allenpresser_230108
January 8, 2023 04:55 PM
Josh Allen can't help but be overcome with emotion reflecting on Nyheim Hines' "spiritual" kickoff return for a touchdown against the New England Patriots.

Dak Prescott had one of the worst performances of his career, and mercifully, his day is done.

The Cowboys finally pulled their quarterback down 26-6 with 5:19 left.

They had nine three-and-outs with Prescott at the helm and gained only 163 yards.

Prescott completed only 14 of 37 passes for 128 yards with a touchdown and a pick-six. Seven of his completions came on a 14-play, 77-yard touchdown drive.

He threw a 15-yard touchdown to CeeDee Lamb with six seconds left in the first half before Brett Maher missed an extra point, one of three miscues by the Cowboys special teams.

The Cowboys will be the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs and will travel to Tampa next weekend.