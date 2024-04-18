Cowboys, Giants, Eagles are potential options for Bill Belichick in 2025

Bill Belichick presumably intends to coach again in 2025. Wednesday’s #LongRead from ESPN.com identified the teams he reportedly would be interested in coaching.

They are the three teams that many have already pegged as potential destinations: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants.

Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones already has spoken publicly about the possibility of working with Belichick. It’s something that might have happened in 2024, if Jones were willing to pay current coach Mike McCarthy not to work for the Cowboys in the final year of his contract.

And the Cowboys make the most sense. That’s a place where Belichick could say he fully intends to be only the coach and be held to it, since the front office and ownership are one in the same.

The Giants become an intriguing option, if co-owner John Mara is willing to turn the franchise over to Belichick. His name has emerged as a potential Giants option in the past, most notably when he was supposedly miffed over the resolution of the Brady-Garoppolo question. He also won a pair of Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator with the Giants.

If the Eagles were going to do it, why wouldn’t they have done it in 2024? The ESPN.com article addresses Philadelphia’s potential interest in Belichick as a replacement for Nick Sirianni. The concern reportedly was that, post-Belichick, the Eagles would have to start over again after he leaves.

“Who would replace him?” an unnamed source with firsthand knowledge of the Eagles’ thinking told ESPN. “He hasn’t had a good record of developing coaches. They were afraid that he’ll have changed everything and every person, and [then] you’ll be starting from scratch again. He didn’t demand those changes, but they felt like, if we hire him, we have to give everything to him and trust how he does it.”

So, frankly, the teams to watch are the Cowboys and maybe the Giants. If neither of those, he could be frozen out again in 2025. Which might mean he’ll be frozen out for good.