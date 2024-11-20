Cowboys guards Zack Martin, Tyler Smith did not practice; WR CeeDee Lamb was limited

The Cowboys have three of their starting offensive linemen on their injury report, and both guards missed practice Wednesday.

Right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) and left guard Tyler Smith (ankle/knee) did not participate in the team’s walk-through.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder) was estimated as a full participant.

The Cowboys also practiced without fullback Hunter Luepke (calf) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot).

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), defensive Marshawn Kneeland (knee), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (back/foot) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck) were limited.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) could make his 2024 debut this week as he returned to full participation, and swing tackle Chuma Edoga (toe) appears ready to return from injured reserve after a full practice.