 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys guards Zack Martin, Tyler Smith did not practice; WR CeeDee Lamb was limited

  
Published November 20, 2024 05:49 PM

The Cowboys have three of their starting offensive linemen on their injury report, and both guards missed practice Wednesday.

Right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) and left guard Tyler Smith (ankle/knee) did not participate in the team’s walk-through.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder) was estimated as a full participant.

The Cowboys also practiced without fullback Hunter Luepke (calf) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot).

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), defensive Marshawn Kneeland (knee), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (back/foot) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck) were limited.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) could make his 2024 debut this week as he returned to full participation, and swing tackle Chuma Edoga (toe) appears ready to return from injured reserve after a full practice.