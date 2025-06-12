Cowboys have nothing but love for George Pickens thus far

George Pickens wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh, and despite his 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons, the Steelers shipped the wide receiver to Dallas. The Cowboys have welcomed him with open arms.

“He comes to work every day with a smile on his face. . . . I’m a big George Pickens fan,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

The Steelers lost Pickens’ production; they also got rid of the drama.

The Cowboys haven’t seen any of that since the trade, getting only the best from Pickens in the offseason program.

“I think that’s why you should never really listen to what somebody else says about somebody,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. “I think you should find out for yourself who they are and allow them to reveal their character to you.

“The guy’s been great. He’s been phenomenal. It’s a guy that loves football, loves his teammates, and he’s been excited every day that he’s been here. He’s been early, too, so no concerns on the personal matters of GP or anything about it. I’m just super excited that he’s on our team. He’s one of us, and he’s our brother, and he’s all about continuing to grow and making sure he’s putting the best out there, and that’s his approach.”

Pickens, 24, is entering a contract season with a lot on the line after leading the Steelers in receiving each of the past two seasons.