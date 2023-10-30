Cowboys have won 11 in a row at home

The Cowboys have an 11-game home winning streak dating to early last season. Their last loss at AT&T Stadium was a 19-3 setback to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the 2022 season opener.

Since then, the Cowboys have beaten the Bengals, Commanders, Lions, Bears, Giants, Colts, Texans, Eagles, Jets, Patriots and Rams.

Their current home winning streak is the best in the league.

“We take major pride in it,” Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “It’s really about if you can control home field, you’re guaranteeing yourself a spot in the playoffs. So we just want to make sure [that] anybody that comes in here already knows our mission.

“We’re going to protect our house.”

The Cowboys have blown out the three teams they have played at home this season, outscoring the Jets, Patriots and Rams by a combined 111-33.

They play the Eagles in Philadelphia this week before playing four of the next five at home.