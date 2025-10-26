Cowboys haven’t beaten Broncos since September 1995

It’s been 30 years since the Cowboys last won a Super Bowl. It’s been even longer than that since they’ve beaten the Broncos.

The last Dallas win over Denver came on September 10, 1995, with running back Emmitt Smith rushing for 114 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys won at the now-demolished Texas Stadium, 31-21.

Since then, the Broncos have beaten the Cowboys seven times in a row, including a 51-48 shootout in 2013, which included Peyton Manning oil-canning his way to a naked bootleg touchdown run.

And if the Cowboys have a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter, they shouldn’t take their foot off the gas. Via NBC Sports research, the Broncos are 2-0 when trailing by 14 or more points in the fourth quarter this season. The rest of the league is 2-49.

The Broncos, who have won eight games in a row at home (the longest current streak in the league), are favored by 3.5 points.