Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Cowboys inform Ezekiel Elliott he is being released

  
Published March 15, 2023 11:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Cowboys’ move to land CB Stephon Gilmore from the Colts for a fifth-round pick in the draft and discuss how he’ll add value in Dallas.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is about to become a free agent.

NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have informed Elliott that he is being released. The move has been expected for some time and a report on Wednesday morning indicated that it might come at the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the move will be processed as a post-June 1 cut. The Cowboys will see $10.9 million in cap relief as a result and they’ll be left with $5.82 million in dead money on this year’s cap.

Elliott ranks third in Cowboys history in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns after spending the last seven seasons in Dallas. He posted career lows in attempts, yards, and yards per attempt in 2022 and the Cowboys used their franchise tag on Tony Pollard in a clear signal about the future of the position.