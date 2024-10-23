 Skip navigation
Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey has jury duty

  
Published October 23, 2024 07:26 PM

Professional athletes have plenty of privileges. For one of them, that privilege didn’t extend to getting out of something more people hope to avoid.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey missed practice on Wednesday with a potentially unprecedented injury-report designation: Jury duty.

Via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Aubrey is serving on a 12-person jury in a felony assault case in Tarrant County, Texas. The Cowboys reportedly tried to get Aubrey excused, but he insisted on doing it.

The case continues on Thursday and Friday. The presiding judge reportedly will work with Aubrey’s football schedule.

It’s unclear how long the trial will last. Because the second-degree strangulation case doesn’t involve sequestration, Aubrey is able to attend games.

Kudos to Aubrey for not shying away from an important civic function. Jury duty is critical to a properly functioning society. Many who have done it regard it as a good experience.