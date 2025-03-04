 Skip navigation
Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey undergoes shoulder surgery

  
Published March 4, 2025 04:25 PM

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey underwent minor shoulder surgery, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

He will be ready for the offseason program.

In two seasons, Aubrey has made two Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro and second-team All-Pro.

He has made 89.4 percent of his field goals, including 24-of-27 from 50 yards or longer with a long of 65.

Entering the final year of a three-year contract, Aubrey is in line for a record-setting extension for his position. Three kickers have contracts that average at least $6 million a season, with Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s $6.4 million average at the top.