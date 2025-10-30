Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown has another limited practice

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is in the second week of his 21-day practice window, briefly left practice on Thursday. He returned, though, after being treated for a thumb sprain, via multiple reports.

Overshown told Clarence Hill of All City DLLS that his thumb is fine.

He is working his way back from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2024 season and was limited in Thursday’s practice. He had three limited practices last week.

Safety Alijah Clark (ribs), linebacker Jack Sanborn (groin) and safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) did not practice.

Offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), cornerback Shavon Revel (knee), right guard Tyler Smith (knee), safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (back) were limited.

Center Cooper Beebe (ankle) had a full practice.

Beebe, Revel, and Winfrey, like Overshown, are in their 21-day return-to-practice window.