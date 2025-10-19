Cowboys lead Commanders 27-15 at halftime

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is already over 100 yards in his return from a high-ankle sprain, and the Cowboys are rolling.

Dallas leads Washington 27-15 at halftime, with the Cowboys outgaining the Commanders 270 to 214.

Lamb, who missed the past three games, has five catches for 110 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown. He has more than 7,000 scrimmage yards for his career in his 85th game, the fastest a player has reached the 7,000-yard mark in team history.

Javonte Williams scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season, the same number of rushing touchdowns the Cowboys had as a team last season. He scored on a 2-yard run on the Cowboys’ first possession.

He has nine carries for 62 yards.

Dak Prescott is 13-of-20 for 207 yards and two touchdowns. George Pickens has three catches for 72 yards, and he drew a 37-yard penalty on Marshon Lattimore for defensive pass interference to set up the Cowboys’ first touchdown. Jake Ferguson scored on a 2-yard touchdown reception with 2 seconds left in the half.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicked a 61-yard field goal for his fifth career make from 60-plus yards. He is the only kicker in NFL history with five field goals from 60-plus yards.

The Commanders got a safety when Daron Payne tackled Williams in the end zone after Tress Way’s punt was downed at the 1-yard line. They then went 65 yards on seven plays, with Zach Ertz catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders closed to within one score on Daniels’ 1-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left in the half. It completed a seven-play, 68-yard drive. But they left too much time for Prescott to engineer a four-play, 72-yard touchdown drive.

Pickens had a 44-yard reception and Williams a 33-yard run in the quick-strike score.

Daniels, who is playing without wide receivers Noah Brown, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, is 10-of-19 for 136 yards and a touchdown. Chris Moore has one catch for 44 yards and Jaylin Lane two for 42.