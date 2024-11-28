Cowboys lead Giants 13-10 at halftime on DeMarvion Overshown’s pick-six

The Cowboys had control of the first half but lead the Giants only 13-10 at halftime.

Dallas outgained New York 175 to 103, but went 0-for-2 in the red zone, settling for Brandon Aubrey field goals of 23 and 33 yards, and 0-for-1 on fourth down. The only touchdown scored by the Cowboys was a defensive touchdown.

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who was in Drew Lock’s face, tipped a pass intended for running back Devin Singletary to himself and intercepted it. Overshown ran 23 yards to the end zone.

In a matchup of backup quarterbacks, Cooper Rush has completed 12 of 24 passes for 116 yards for the Cowboys, while Lock is 8-of-17 for 55 yards and the pick-six for the Giants. Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb dropped three of his six targets from Rush, catching two passes for 39 yards.

The Giants got their touchdown on a 1-yard run by Tyrone Tracy after Lock’s 28-yard run to the 1 on the team’s opening possession. It was New York’s first lead in a game since Oct. 6.

Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle has eight carries for 50 yards, and Giants receiver Malik Nabers has five catches for 39 yards.

Cowboys rookie cornerback Josh Butler had a non-contact injury to his right knee with 40 seconds left in the half as he stepped, trying to break up a pass intended for Darius Slayton. Butler was assisted to the X-ray room.

Butler was starting for Trevon Diggs, who is inactive a second consecutive week, so Israel Mukuamu will move to the slot with Jourdan Lewis moving outside.

Giants defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (shoulder) is questionable to return as is Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle/knee).