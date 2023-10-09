Cowboys lose C.J. Goodwin to season-ending pectoral injury

Cowboys special teams ace C.J. Goodwin left Sunday’s loss with the 49ers with an injury and word on Monday is that he won’t be back on the field this year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Goodwin tore his pectoral muscle and will miss the rest of the year as a result.

Goodwin had one tackle on Sunday night before leaving the game and he had four on the season. He appeared in every game for the Cowboys over the last four seasons and has 41 tackles and a forced fumble over the course of his time in Dallas.

The Cowboys also had kick returner/wide receiver KaVontae Turpin go down with an ankle injury on Sunday and a report Monday indicated that it is a high-ankle sprain. Outside of special teams, the team is waiting for word on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s neck injury.