nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Cowboys officially name Rico Dowdle their lead RB, ending committee approach

  
Published November 14, 2024 06:46 PM

The Cowboys began the season with a running back by committee. That plan was scrapped the past two weeks.

On Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Rico Dowdle now is the team’s bell cow.

He’s the lead back,” McCarthy said, via Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. “I thought he had a really good first half [against the Eagles on Sunday], and I think that’s really illustrated by the attempts. Rico needs to touch the ball.”

Dowdle has led the Cowboys in carries six of the eight games he has played this season. In the past two games, Dowdle has 24 carries. Ezekiel Elliott is second with six, even without playing in the Cowboys’ loss to the Falcons.

Dowdle played 71 percent of the snaps against the Falcons and 52 percent Sunday against the Eagles.

“If you’ve paid attention to the games the last couple of weeks,” Dowdle said, “we’ve been kind of trending in that direction.”

For the season, Dowdle has 83 carries for 374 yards and no touchdowns.

“You have to get him the ball,” McCarthy said. “That’s my focus to continue to get him opportunities.”