Cowboys open 21-day practice window for S Malik Hooker

Help is on the way for Dallas’ beleaguered defense.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced in his Thursday press conference that safety Malik Hooker is returning to practice.

Hooker is currently on injured reserve, sidelined by a toe injury suffered during the team’s Week 4 tie with the Packers.

Dallas will have 21 days to activate Hooker to the 53-man roster.

In four games this year, Hooker has recorded 20 total tackles. Last year, he finished with 81 total tackles, five passes defensed, and two interceptions, starting all 17 games.

The Cowboys will be in Las Vegas on Monday night to face the Raiders.