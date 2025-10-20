 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Cowboys open DeMarvion Overshown’s 21-day practice window

  
Published October 20, 2025 12:38 PM

Help is on the way for Dallas’ defense.

The Cowboys are opening the 21-day practice window for linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Overshown made the announcement himself with a social media post that read simply, “T-21.”

Overshown is currently on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL late in the 2024 season.

A third-round pick in 2023, Overshown missed his rookie year with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. He recorded 5.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and an interception in 13 games last season.