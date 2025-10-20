Cowboys open DeMarvion Overshown’s 21-day practice window

Help is on the way for Dallas’ defense.

The Cowboys are opening the 21-day practice window for linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Overshown made the announcement himself with a social media post that read simply, “T-21.”

Overshown is currently on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL late in the 2024 season.

A third-round pick in 2023, Overshown missed his rookie year with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. He recorded 5.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and an interception in 13 games last season.