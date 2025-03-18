Cowboys promptly reissue DeMarcus Lawrence’s No. 90, to Solomon Thomas

After eleven years, four Pro Bowls, and 61.5 sacks with the Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence has signed with the Seahawks. His number (90) remains, and it has been promptly reissued.

The Cowboys have assigned No. 90 to newly-signed defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

The team doesn’t retire numbers, and even if it did Lawrence didn’t have the kind of career that would qualify him for that consideration. But there wasn’t even a short-term set-aside for the number he wore during his extended stay with the Cowboys.

Lawrence stirred up a fracas with Micah Parsons last week, after declaring that Lawrence knew he’d never win a Super Bowl in Dallas. His subsequent message of positivity to the team and its fans didn’t erase that. And the Cowboys were willing to quickly erase the fact that he wore No. 90 for more than a decade.

Thomas has worn No. 94 during his NFL career with the 49ers and Jets and No. 92 with the Raiders. He wore No. 90 at Stanford. No. 94 (worn by greats like Charles Haley and Demarcus Ware) was previously issued to Marshawn Kneeland, a second-round pick in 2024. No. 92 was avaiable.