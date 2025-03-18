 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_pft_darnoldcontract_250317.jpg
Seahawks can escape Darnold’s deal after one year

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_pft_darnoldcontract_250317.jpg
Seahawks can escape Darnold’s deal after one year

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys promptly reissue DeMarcus Lawrence’s No. 90, to Solomon Thomas

  
Published March 18, 2025 06:38 AM

After eleven years, four Pro Bowls, and 61.5 sacks with the Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence has signed with the Seahawks. His number (90) remains, and it has been promptly reissued.

The Cowboys have assigned No. 90 to newly-signed defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

The team doesn’t retire numbers, and even if it did Lawrence didn’t have the kind of career that would qualify him for that consideration. But there wasn’t even a short-term set-aside for the number he wore during his extended stay with the Cowboys.

Lawrence stirred up a fracas with Micah Parsons last week, after declaring that Lawrence knew he’d never win a Super Bowl in Dallas. His subsequent message of positivity to the team and its fans didn’t erase that. And the Cowboys were willing to quickly erase the fact that he wore No. 90 for more than a decade.

Thomas has worn No. 94 during his NFL career with the 49ers and Jets and No. 92 with the Raiders. He wore No. 90 at Stanford. No. 94 (worn by greats like Charles Haley and Demarcus Ware) was previously issued to Marshawn Kneeland, a second-round pick in 2024. No. 92 was avaiable.