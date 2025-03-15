DeMarcus Lawrence pens goodbye letter: This is not the end of my life as a Dallas Cowboy

DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons had a disagreement after Lawrence signed with the Seahawks. Lawrence said during an interview after his signing that he was never going to a win a Super Bowl in Dallas.

Parsons took offense on social media, and Lawrence responded back, setting off a battle of words.

On Saturday, Lawrence had much nicer words for the Cowboys and their fans in a goodbye letter.

“I have had the honor and privilege to wear the star and call myself a Dallas Cowboy for my entire NFL career,” Lawrence wrote. “There has never been a moment since the day Jerry Jones called to draft me that I haven’t loved every person in the Dallas community, every fan that supports the Cowboys across the world, and every player, coach and staff member of that incredible organization. I never truly believed that the day would come when I would go and sign with another team. We had always hoped that my family and I would get to finish our careers as Cowboys. Sadly, it just wasn’t meant to be. A new chapter begins. I leave for Seattle with excitement, the same passion for the game I love and determination to prove my way of football to a new organization and fan base. I can’t wait to play for the 12s and lead the Seahawks to victory. This is not the end of my life as a Dallas Cowboy or North Texas resident, but it is a new beginning and chapter for me and my family. I hope you hold us in your prayers and wish us well on our next journey, and we will see you soon. 90 out!”